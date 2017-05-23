BJP on Triple Talaq: Victory for Muslim women, AIMPLB has taken a u-turn

Expressing contentment over the affidavit submitted by the All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) in the Supreme Court, the (BJP) on Tuesday said the board has realised its mistake and has thus taken a u-turn.

leader Shazia Ilmi said many facts have come to fore proving that neither comes within the boundaries of Islam, nor the Constitution or humanity.

"The AIMPLB has taken a u-turn. This is because the large number in which the Muslim women have approached the Supreme Court. This is victory of all women who want to be freed from Triple Talalq. The AIMPLB has realised its mistake and thus taken a u-turn," Ilmi told ANI.

Another Shaina NC hoped that the board would also be welcoming of a legislation to do away with the 'regressive act.'

"If Qazis can advise bridegrooms not to resort to Triple Talaq, surely they should be welcoming of a legislation to do away with a regressive act which has been done away in all Islamic countries," Shaina told ANI.

Yesterday, the AIMPLB filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court and said it would advise the Qazis to tell the brides and grooms to not resort to " in one sitting."

Describing it as an 'undesirable' practice in Shariat, the board said it would issue an advisory through its website, publications and social media platforms and thereby, advise the Qazis performing 'Nikah' (marriage) to follow certain steps.

The board has asked Qazis to advise both the bride and the groom to incorporate a condition in ' Nikahnama' to exclude resorting to pronouncement of three divorces by the husband in one sitting.

On May 18, a five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court had reserved its order on the constitutional validity of