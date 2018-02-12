BJP ropes in Prasoon Joshi-led McCann for branding UP as tourism hub

Pulling out all the stops to sell as an emerging tourism hub, the has roped in Indian arm of Erickson for its branding, the of which is And the state's new tagline is: " UP nahi dekha toh India nahi dekha", Rita Bahuguna informed in the Assembly today. "We are committed to promote tourism sector in a big way and Prasoon Joshi's has been engaged for its branding.

The catchy tagline 'UP nahi dekha toh India Nahi dekha' (If you have not seen UP, then you have not seen India too) is attracting attention," the said while replying to a question raised by member Aradhana Mishra in the assembly. She added that the government is focusing on developing infrastructure facilities of tourism spots and their beautification. "Ramayana, Buddha, Krishna, Spiritual and other circuits are being developed under various schemes. Mahotsavas were also held in a number of districts to promote tourism and showcase local talents," said. When asked the about what the government has done to ensure air connectivity, she replied, "five MOUs have been signed for the air connectivity." Boasting about the work done by her government for tourism sector, she claimed that what the BJP did in last 10 months had not been done by previous governments, even in past 40 years. The further asserted that tourism has been the focus area of UP Chief Yogi Adityanath, something she said could also be used to generate employment.