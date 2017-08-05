Vice-President on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Modi and his party for the attack on his convoy in Gujarat, saying that it was "the style of politics pursued by the and RSS".

"Yesterday (Friday) such a large stone was thrown by the workers. It hit one of my PSOs (Personal Security Officer) and he was hurt. This is the style of politics of Modiji, (Bharatiya Janata Party) and the (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh)," Gandhi said outside Parliament here.

Gandhi's car was stoned and windows broken by hostile black flag-waving crowds during his tour of a flood-hit town in the Banaskantha district.





Jo apne aap kaam karta hai, wo condemn kaise karega?: Vice President on being asked about no condemnation from PM pic.twitter.com/R0aC367VA4 — ANI (@ANI_news) August 5, 2017

Modi ji aur BJP- ka rajneeti ka tareeka hai, kya keh sakte hain?: Vice President on attack on his convoy in pic.twitter.com/YAF0grcvOx — ANI (@ANI_news) August 5, 2017

He said why would the Prime Minister condemn the attack on his convoy when the attackers were from his party. "When they have themselves done it, how will they condemn it?" he asked.

Gandhi was on a day-long visit to the flood-affected regions of north