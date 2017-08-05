-
Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party for the attack on his convoy in Gujarat, saying that it was "the style of politics pursued by the BJP and RSS".
"Yesterday (Friday) such a large stone was thrown by the BJP workers. It hit one of my PSOs (Personal Security Officer) and he was hurt. This is the style of politics of Modiji, BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh)," Gandhi said outside Parliament here.
Gandhi's car was stoned and windows broken by hostile black flag-waving crowds during his Gujarat tour of a flood-hit town in the Banaskantha district.
Jo apne aap kaam karta hai, wo condemn kaise karega?: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on being asked about no condemnation from PM pic.twitter.com/R0aC367VA4— ANI (@ANI_news) August 5, 2017
Modi ji aur BJP-RSS ka rajneeti ka tareeka hai, kya keh sakte hain?: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on attack on his convoy in Gujarat pic.twitter.com/YAF0grcvOx— ANI (@ANI_news) August 5, 2017
He said why would the Prime Minister condemn the attack on his convoy when the attackers were from his party. "When they have themselves done it, how will they condemn it?" he asked.
Gandhi was on a day-long visit to the flood-affected regions of north Gujarat.
