BJP, RSS upping the ante on 'political violence' in Kerala

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the larger are upping the ante on the issue of in Finance Minister is scheduled to visit on Sunday to visit the home of the Rahstriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker who was killed recently.

Today, Information and Broadcasting Minister alleged that law and order in has "broken down". She said Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led government was not taking action against the killing of workers as it was "politically beneficial" for them.

Irani's comments came in the wake of the killing of 34-year-old worker Rajesh in General Secretary Bhupender Yadav said 17 workers have been killed in the last 17 months due to The CPI (M) has denied allegations that its cadres were behind the attack on Rajesh.

Finance Minister will visit the state on August 6. Dattatreya Hosabale is scheduled to brief the press on the issue of communist violence in in New Delhi on Friday. Jaitley is also scheduled to visit the homes of other workers who have allegedly been attacked.

On Sunday, Governor P Sathasivam summoned Chief Minister to discuss the law and order situation in the state. Vijayan later held a meeting with and leaders appealing for peace.

Yadav said police has been biased. He said the police aren't doing their job in taking action against the perpetrators.

held its council meeting in Kozhikode, in Kerala, last year. Issue of "political violence" in the state was raised strongly during the meeting, especially by the Prime Minister and chief