BJP, RSS upping the ante on 'political violence' in Kerala

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the larger Sangh Parivar
are upping the ante on the issue of political violence
in Kerala.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
is scheduled to visit Kerala
on Sunday to visit the home of the Rahstriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker who was killed recently.
Today, Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani
alleged that law and order in Kerala
has "broken down". She said Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led government was not taking action against the killing of RSS
workers as it was "politically beneficial" for them.
Irani's comments came in the wake of the killing of 34-year-old RSS
worker Rajesh in Thiruvananthapuram. BJP
General Secretary Bhupender Yadav said 17 Sangh Parivar
workers have been killed in the last 17 months due to political violence.
The CPI (M) has denied allegations that its cadres were behind the attack on Rajesh.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
will visit the state on August 6. Dattatreya Hosabale is scheduled to brief the national
press on the issue of communist violence in Kerala
in New Delhi on Friday. Jaitley is also scheduled to visit the homes of other BJP
workers who have allegedly been attacked.
On Sunday, Kerala
Governor P Sathasivam summoned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
to discuss the law and order situation in the state. Vijayan later held a meeting with BJP
and RSS
leaders appealing for peace.
Yadav said Kerala
police has been biased. He said the police aren't doing their job in taking action against the perpetrators.
BJP
held its national
council meeting in Kozhikode, in Kerala, last year. Issue of "political violence" in the state was raised strongly during the meeting, especially by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi
and BJP
chief Amit Shah.
