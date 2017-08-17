BJP's 'Swachch UP, Sunder UP' drive to begin from tomorrow

On the lines of the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', the will launch the 'Swachh Uttar Pradesh, Sunder Uttar Pradesh" drive from August 17 to August 25.



The drive, will be carried out in the state from tomorrow till August 25. Chief Minister will be participating in it in Gorakhpur on August 19, Deputy Chief Minister and state chief Keshav Prasad Maurya told reporters here.



The drive will be conducted in two phases, he said.On whether the drive was in the backdrop of the Gorakhpur incident in which several children died at a state-run hospital, Maurya said, "It will not be correct to relate the campaign with the tragedy. The drive will be run in all the districts of the state."He also said that for "cleanliness, there should be no ruling or opposition party discrimination. It's for the good of the people.""The will back the drive of the party and support of all the section will be sought," Maurya said, adding that under 'Swachch Bharat' launched by the Prime Minister, this drive will be held across the state.Schools, colleges, local bodies and panchyat raj institutions will also be associated with it, he added.