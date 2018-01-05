JUST IN
Business Standard

BJP, Sangh Parivar targeting me, says Jignesh Mevani on inflammatory speech

An FIR was filed against the Gujarat MLA and JNU student leader Umar Khalid on Thursday for their alleged provocative speeches during an event in Pune on Dec 31

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jignesh Mevani. Photo courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani on Friday denied making any inflammatory speech in Pune and said he was being targeted by the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

An FIR was filed against the Gujarat MLA and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid yesterday for their alleged provocative speeches during an event in Pune on December 31.


"Neither did I make any inflammatory speech nor did I take part in the bandh in Maharashtra.

"I am being targeted by the BJP and Sangh," Mevani told reporters at the Press Club of India here.

First Published: Fri, January 05 2018. 17:18 IST

