BJP slams Rahul's Gujarat speech, says 'We work, Congress just bashes govt'

Bashing Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi for his speech in Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that the former is showing "big dreams" as there is no scope for the Congress to come to power.
"When there is no scope of Congress coming back in power, then Rahul is showing big dreams to the people," BJP spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain told ANI.
Syed Shahnawaz Hussain further said that the Congress' three generations were not able to generate employment and failed to give jobs, adding, "they were in power for about ten years and could not do anything for the nation."
BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the Congress has still not registered the fact that in the past three years Prime Minister Modi's government has given the nation a corruption-free government.
"I think Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram and other Congress party members have still not registered the fact that in the past three years, Prime Minister Modi's government has given the nation a corruption-free government," he told ANI.
Naqvi added that the Opposition is just trying to stop this development by playing these political games.
"We believe in doing work; they believe in bashing the Government," he said.
Rahul Gandhi, on the final day of his Gujarat tour, had said that if the Congress comes in power, it will fight against China by generating jobs and helping small businesses flourish.
"Everyday 30,000 people go in search of jobs, and the government provides employment to just 400 new youth as compared to 4,00,000 in China," Rahul said.
"The Congress party will fight China, not by anger but by helping small businesses here and by providing employment," he added.
The Congress vice-president was addressing the crowd at Rajkot on the concluding day of his three-day visit to Gujarat - a part of his Navsarjan Yatra in Saurashtra ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.
