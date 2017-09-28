BJP slams Rahul's Gujarat speech, says 'We work, Congress just bashes govt'

Bashing Vice-President Gandhi for his speech in Gujarat, the (BJP) has said that the former is showing "big dreams" as there is no scope for the to come to power.

"When there is no scope of coming back in power, then is showing big dreams to the people," spokesperson Syed told ANI.

Syed further said that the Congress' three generations were not able to generate employment and failed to give jobs, adding, "they were in power for about ten years and could not do anything for the nation."

leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the has still not registered the fact that in the past three years Prime Minister Modi's has given the nation a corruption-free

"I think Gandhi, P Chidambaram and other party members have still not registered the fact that in the past three years, Prime Minister Modi's has given the nation a corruption-free government," he told ANI.

Naqvi added that the Opposition is just trying to stop this development by playing these political games.

"We believe in doing work; they believe in bashing the Government," he said.

Gandhi, on the final day of his tour, had said that if the comes in power, it will fight against China by generating jobs and helping small businesses flourish.

"Everyday 30,000 people go in search of jobs, and the provides employment to just 400 new youth as compared to 4,00,000 in China," said.

"The party will fight China, not by anger but by helping small businesses here and by providing employment," he added.

The vice-president was addressing the crowd at Rajkot on the concluding day of his three-day visit to - a part of his Navsarjan Yatra in Saurashtra ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.