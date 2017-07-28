TRENDING ON BS
Trump admin calls on NSG members to support India's entry into elite group
BJP state office attacked in Thiruvananthapuram by CPM activists

Six cars including that of the state president were damaged

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

A BJP state office was attacked allegedly by CPI(M) activists here early today.

Vehicles parked in the office complex were damaged in the attack as some men pelted stones, police said.


Local BJP workers have alleged that activists of CPI (M) were behind the attack.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, police said.

BJP Kerala president Kummanom Rajasekharan was in the building during the incident, party sources said. Six cars including that of the state president were damaged, they added.

