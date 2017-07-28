BJP state office attacked in Thiruvananthapuram by CPM activists

-
ALSO READKerala BJP leader took bribe of Rs 5.60 cr, promised MCI approval: Report BJP worker hacked to death in Kerala, party calls for strike Amit Shah arrives in Kerala on 3-day visit, meets BJP, Sangh leaders Petrol bomb thrown at BJP office in Kerala; Party workers to strike today Leftist violence cannot hamper BJP's growth in Kerala: Amit Shah
-
A BJP state office was attacked allegedly by CPI(M) activists here early today.
Vehicles parked in the office complex were damaged in the attack as some men pelted stones, police said.
Local BJP workers have alleged that activists of CPI (M) were behind the attack.
A case has been registered and investigation is underway, police said.
BJP Kerala president Kummanom Rajasekharan was in the building during the incident, party sources said. Six cars including that of the state president were damaged, they added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU