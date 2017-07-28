BJP state office attacked in Thiruvananthapuram by CPM activists

A state office was attacked allegedly by CPI(M) activists here early today.



Vehicles parked in the office complex were damaged in the attack as some men pelted stones, police said.



Local workers have alleged that activists of were behind the attack.A case has been registered and investigation is underway, police said.president Kummanom Rajasekharan was in the building during the incident, party sources said. Six cars including that of the state president were damaged, they added.

