BJP targeting Hardik, Jaitley's comments on quota are 'laughable': Congress

The has hit back at Minister for his comment about them and Patidar leader Hardik Patel, indulging in 'mutual deception' over increasing minority quota in Gujarat.

"BJP should have answered to and other youth point-by-point on the concerns of these youth. Instead of addressing their concerns, instead of taking them into confidence, the BJP has tried to target them and tarnish them, which they have failed," Congress leader Rizwan Arshad told ANI.

Arshad said that there are other youth leaders besides Patel, such as Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor, who have led independent movements, but were targeted by the BJP, and were booked at its behest.



"Now all of them are out against BJP for their performances and policies, lack of development in Gujarat, the failed Gujarat model, and the propagation of the failed across the country," he added.

The Congress leader further said that these youths have now come out in the support of Congress because they want an inclusive government that will take them into confidence and work for the welfare for all and not just a select few.



The Congress on Wednesday termed as "laughable" Union Minister Arun Jaitley's comment that Congress and Hardik Patel-led PAAS were "deceiving each other" on quotas, adding that "it will do everything within the constitutional framework".

"It is funny situation. It is laughable because at the moment we are not in power. So, we cannot show any promise in terms of concrete situation," said Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi.



"What has been done will be by several quarters within the constitutional framework and will be fully in conformity with constitutional principles. But, today we are out of power," he added.

"The funny part of this comment of the Minister is that where his own party is in power - for example in Rajasthan - every possible kind of excess is going on.

"They don't have to promise there, they are the government. There they have proved that 50 per cent be damned, 51 per cent be damned, 55 per cent be damned, every kind of is promised right, left and centre," said Singhvi.



"Let us not talk doublespeak, let us not be hypocritical. We have said again and again that unlike the BJP, we are law-abiding and we will do within the constitutional framework."

Jaitley on Wednesday mocked the understanding reached between Congress and Hardik Patel-led PAAS on reservation for Patidars, saying it amounts to "deceiving each other" because quotas cannot exceed the constitutional ceiling of 50 per cent.