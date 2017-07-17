BJP to name VP candidate today, Venkaiah Naidu emerges frontrunner

Information and Broadcasting Minister M on Monday emerged as a front-runner for vice presidential candidate of the ruling NDA, sources said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Board will meet on Monday evening to pick its vice presidential candidate. The meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra

According to informed party sources, Naidu's name has almost been finalised as candidate for the Vice President's post.

Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao's name is also being considered for the post.

The Vice President's election will be held on August 5.

The last date for filing nomination papers for the vice-presidential election is July 18, Tuesday.

The term of Hamid Ansari, who is also ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, ends on August 10.