BJP turning a deaf ear to farmers' woes in Maharashtra, MP: Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M)'s senior leader made the accusation on Twitter in the wake of protests in both states

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury. Photo: PTI
The CPI(M) on Monday accused the BJP- led governments in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh of turning a deaf ear to problems of farmers.

"From MP to Maharashtra, farmers woes continue to mount. After all the tall promises, BJP govts turn a deaf ear to their problems," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

Farmers in Maharashtra had launched a stir on June 1 pressing for various demands, including waiver of loans due to crop failures and indebtedness, and guaranteed minimum support price.

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh too had staged protests on the similar lines, but called off the agitation after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan agreed to the demands put forth by them.

