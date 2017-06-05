BJP turning a deaf ear to farmers' woes in Maharashtra, MP: Sitaram Yechury

The on Monday accused the BJP- led governments in and of turning a deaf ear to problems of

"From MP to Maharashtra, woes continue to mount. After all the tall promises, govts turn a deaf ear to their problems," general secretary tweeted.

From MP to Maharashtra, woes continue to mount. After all the tall promises, govts turn a deaf ear to their problems. pic.twitter.com/2Yy1ATRqEr — (@SitaramYechury) June 5, 2017

in had launched a stir on June 1 pressing for various demands, including waiver of loans due to crop failures and indebtedness, and guaranteed minimum support price.

in too had staged protests on the similar lines, but called off the agitation after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan agreed to the demands put forth by them.