BJP Twitter handle says Dawood properties worth Rs 15,000 cr seized in UAE

It adds that efforts are on to bring Dawood to face law in India

Citing a media report, on Thursday claimed that properties worth Rs 15,000 crore owned by Ibrahim, one of India's most wanted criminals, have been seized in the on the basis of a dossier provided by the Indian government.



"Major diplomatic success of PM Modi: One of India's most wanted criminals, Ibrahim's properties worth Rs. 15,000 crore seized in UAE," the official Twitter account of the party claimed.



"Master-stroke diplomacy by PM hits at the right place. Prime Minister had handed over the list of his (Dawood's) assets to the government during his 2015 visit and demanded action," a graphic put out by it said.



The saffron party quoted a media report to make the claim.



Efforts are on to bring to face law in India, it added.

Press Trust of India