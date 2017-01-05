TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Lalmatia: A tale of sudden success and tragedy
Business Standard

BJP Twitter handle says Dawood properties worth Rs 15,000 cr seized in UAE

It adds that efforts are on to bring Dawood to face law in India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Citing a media report, BJP on Thursday claimed that properties worth Rs 15,000 crore owned by Dawood Ibrahim, one of India's most wanted criminals, have been seized in the UAE on the basis of a dossier provided by the Indian government.

"Major diplomatic success of PM Modi: One of India's most wanted criminals, Dawood Ibrahim's properties worth Rs. 15,000 crore seized in UAE," the official Twitter account of the party claimed.



"Master-stroke diplomacy by PM Narendra Modi hits at the right place. Prime Minister had handed over the list of his (Dawood's) assets to the UAE government during his 2015 visit and demanded action," a graphic put out by it said.

The saffron party quoted a media report to make the claim.

Efforts are on to bring Dawood to face law in India, it added.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

BJP Twitter handle says Dawood properties worth Rs 15,000 cr seized in UAE

It adds that efforts are on to bring Dawood to face law in India

It adds that efforts are on to bring Dawood to face law in India Citing a media report, BJP on Thursday claimed that properties worth Rs 15,000 crore owned by Dawood Ibrahim, one of India's most wanted criminals, have been seized in the UAE on the basis of a dossier provided by the Indian government.

"Major diplomatic success of PM Modi: One of India's most wanted criminals, Dawood Ibrahim's properties worth Rs. 15,000 crore seized in UAE," the official Twitter account of the party claimed.

"Master-stroke diplomacy by PM Narendra Modi hits at the right place. Prime Minister had handed over the list of his (Dawood's) assets to the UAE government during his 2015 visit and demanded action," a graphic put out by it said.

The saffron party quoted a media report to make the claim.

Efforts are on to bring Dawood to face law in India, it added. image
Business Standard
177 22

BJP Twitter handle says Dawood properties worth Rs 15,000 cr seized in UAE

It adds that efforts are on to bring Dawood to face law in India

Citing a media report, BJP on Thursday claimed that properties worth Rs 15,000 crore owned by Dawood Ibrahim, one of India's most wanted criminals, have been seized in the UAE on the basis of a dossier provided by the Indian government.

"Major diplomatic success of PM Modi: One of India's most wanted criminals, Dawood Ibrahim's properties worth Rs. 15,000 crore seized in UAE," the official Twitter account of the party claimed.

"Master-stroke diplomacy by PM Narendra Modi hits at the right place. Prime Minister had handed over the list of his (Dawood's) assets to the UAE government during his 2015 visit and demanded action," a graphic put out by it said.

The saffron party quoted a media report to make the claim.

Efforts are on to bring Dawood to face law in India, it added.

image
Business Standard
177 22