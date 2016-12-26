TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

BJP victimising AAP's Goa CM candidate Elvis Gomes: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal's remarks came after Gomes was summoned by the ACB of the Goa Police

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "victimising" AAP's Goa chief ministerial candidate Elvis Gomes.

"Elvis Gomes is known all over Goa for his honesty. (He is) being victimised by the BJP government," Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal's remarks came after Gomes was summoned by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Goa Police for his alleged involvement in a housing scam.

"People of Goa will give a befitting reply to the BJP" in the state assembly elections next year, Kejriwal said, adding "Goa will vote for honesty".

Gomes, a former Inspector General of Prisons, was last week declared AAP's Chief Ministerial candidate in the state.

On Friday, Gomes along with Nilkanth Halarnkar, a former Minister of Goa for Housing in the erstwhile Congress-NCP alliance government, was summoned to report before the ACB on Monday.

