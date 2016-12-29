BJP warns Congress of legal action for its baseless allegations

Ravi Shankar Prasad rejected Congress' charge against Amit Shah

Ravi Shankar Prasad rejected Congress' charge against Amit Shah

today warned of legal action over its "baseless and untrue" allegations, including that Prime Minister and its chief have links with Gujarat businessman Mahesh Shah, who is being probed for declaring unaccounted income of Rs 13,860 crore.



Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also rejected Congress' charge against Amit Shah, who is one of the directors in a Gujarat bank in which deposits of over Rs 500 crore were made and asserted that the bank has over 200 branches and it will give explanation about the matter.



In a reference to vice president Rahul Gandhi's attack on Modi and during his address at the party's 132nd foundation day, he told reporters that the party leaders and spokespersons behave like "children" and "today's does not represent even a grain of its 132 year's heritage".



"We want to make it clear that our Prime Minister and party president have no links whatsoever with the person by the name of Mahesh Sharma, against whom action is going on. If has any proof, it should talk about it. Otherwise, we will consider taking legal action under the law dealing with levelling of baseless allegations," the Law Minister said.



Prasad was accompanied by Power Minister Piyush Goyal, who is also the party's treasurer, as they hit out at the opposition party.



It has become the second nature of to level "untrue and baseless" allegation, he said.



Attacking it, Prasad said it was "rattled" by Modi's continuous attack on those linked with black money and corruption and it thinks that its attack on him will "weaken" his fight. Action has been taken against those linked to BJP, he said, citing a case in Madhya Pradesh.



" is the biggest patron of the corrupt and corruption. If it thinks that its attack will have any impact on the government, it is wrong. The government will remain unfazed and continue to act against black money and corruption," he said.



The corrupt and those with black money have long been patronised by Congress, he alleged, adding that they now "cry" before its leadership to save them from the government's action.



"I want to ask chief Sonia Gandhi if the childish behaviour of her son and more childish conduct of its spokespersons is being done at her behest," he asked.

Press Trust of India