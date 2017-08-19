BJP will remain in power for at least 50 years: Amit Shah

president has said his party has not come to power for mere 5 or 10 years, but at least 50 years and called upon workers to strengthen the party and take it to every part of the country.



"Today, we have a majority at the Centre with 330 MPs, and also have 1,387 MLAs in different states. The party appears to be at its peak, but dedicated workers feel we have a long way ahead," a release today quoted Shah as saying at a meeting with partymen."We have not come to power for 5-10 years, but at least 50 years. We should move forward with a conviction that in 40-50 years we have to bring major changes in the country through the medium of power," Shah said.He was addressing the BJP's core group members, office-bearers, MPs, MLAs and district chiefs, among others, at the party headquarters here yesterday.Shah arrived yesterday on a three-day visit to for meetings with the workers and office-bearers besides participating in various programmes as part of his 110-day nationwide tour.The president reminded the activists that the party has become a political force to reckon with due to hard work, dedication and sacrifice of its leaders over the years.Today the has become a party of 10-12 crore members because of many stalwarts who have dedicated their lives in building and strengthening the organisation, said Shah, according to the release."We have to ensure no place in the country is left where we don't have our flag. For this, we have to strengthen the organisation further," Shah said."Character is the basis of our foundation," he said, and called upon the workers to ensure the party is present in every (polling) booth, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kamrup to Kutch.