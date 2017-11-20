BJP will try to take focus away from development in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked party workers to remain focused on development for the Gujarat elections, and warned that the BJP would try to divert attention from the issue.

Speaking at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee here, Rahul Gandhi said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would try to divert attention from the key issue of development in Gujarat.

A party leader told IANS that Gandhi said "we should not digress from the agenda of development"

The Congress Working Committee in its meeting on Monday morning fixed December 16 as the date for electing its next president, setting the stage for the expected elevation of Rahul Gandhi, replacing his mother Sonia Gandhi.

 
First Published: Mon, November 20 2017. 15:10 IST

