BJP will try to take focus away from development in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi

Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked party workers to remain focused on development for the elections, and warned that the would try to divert attention from the issue.

Speaking at a meeting of the Working Committee here, Rahul Gandhi said the ruling (BJP) would try to divert attention from the key issue of development in

A party leader told IANS that Gandhi said "we should not digress from the agenda of development"

The Working Committee in its meeting on Monday morning fixed December 16 as the date for electing its next president, setting the stage for the expected elevation of Rahul Gandhi, replacing his mother