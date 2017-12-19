BJP wins 44 out of 68 seats in Himachal with best vote share ever

The (BJP) won 44 of 68 assembly seats in with a vote share of 48.8 per cent, up from 38.47 per cent in 2012. This is the best ever performance by the in terms of vote share since it first contested elections in the state in 1982. The won 21 of 68 seats with a vote share of 41.7 per cent, down from 42.81 per cent in 2012.

Himachal Pradesh, the tiny hill state located in north India with a population of 6.8 million, is expected grow at 6.8 per cent in the current financial year, according to Economic Survey 2016-17.

Himachal has low infant mortality ratio (28 deaths per 1,000 live births; national average 37), better sex ratio (1,078 females per 1,000 males; national average 991), and lower crime rate against women (35.2 crimes per 100,000 population; average 55.2).

The state recorded the highest voter turnout (74.61 per cent) for its assembly elections, held on November 9, 2017, breaking its previous record (74.51 per cent) set in 2003.

As many as 338 candidates contested the 2017 assembly elections in Himachal of which only 5 per cent (19) were women candidates.

records best-ever vote share

BJP’s vote share in the 2017 assembly elections is the best ever, and up 10 percentage points over 2012. In terms of seats, this is the second best performance, winning 44 of 68 seats, compared to 46/68 in 1990.

has been able to maintain its vote share with only a marginal drop to 41.7 per cent in 2017, from 42.81 per cent in 2012.

Constituencies that mattered

In Shimla, BJP’s retained his seat, winning with a margin of 1,903 votes against Harish Janartha, an independent candidate. is the state capital, and also the smallest constituency, area-wise.

BJP’s chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal, contesting from Sujanpur, lost by 1,919 votes to Congress’s Rajinder Rana.

won from Arki with a margin of 6,051 votes against BJP’s Rattan Singh Pal. The seat was earlier held by BJP’s Govind Ram Sharma.

Vikramaditya Singh of Congress, son of Virbhadra Singh, won the the rural constituency seat with a margin of 4,880 votes against BJP’s Pramod Sharma. Virbhadra Singh had won this seat in 2012 by a margin of 20,000 votes.

Dharamshala — the state’s winter capital — saw the most number (12) of candidates in the state. Congress’s Sudhir Sharma, minister of urban development, lost to BJP’s Kishan Kapoor by 2,997 votes.

Anil Sharma, former rural development minister in the Virbhadra Singh cabinet, contested for from Mandi, and won by 10,257 votes against Champa Thakur of In 2012, Sharma had contested for the and won by a margin of 3,930 votes. Mandi is the only constituency that had more than one women candidate (2) contesting.

Congress’s Ravi Thakur lost the Lahaul and Spiti constituency seat to BJP’s by 1,478 votes. Lahaul and Spiti, a reserved constituency for scheduled tribes, is the largest assembly constituency in terms of area but the smallest in terms of electorate representation.

BJP’s Vipin Singh Parmar won the Sullah seat — the largest assembly constituency electorate-wise — against Congress’s Jagjiwan Paul by 10,291 votes. Paul had won this seat in 2012 by 4,428 votes.

With the win in and retaining power in Gujarat, is now in power in 19 of 29 states.

(Mallapur is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

