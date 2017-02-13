BJP worker hacked to death in Kerala, party calls for strike

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was hacked to late night on Sunday in the Mukkattukara area.

20-year old worker was stabbed to during celebrations at a festival in a temple here.

The state unit has alleged the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) was behind the incident and has called for a strike in the district on Monday.

The conflict between the and the has been on a rise for the past few months. Earlier last month, the accused the (CPI(M)) for the murder of one of its workers. A 52-year old worker, Mullapram Ezhuthan Santhosh was killed when he was alone in his house.

Further details are awaited.