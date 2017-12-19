BJP world's largest political party, Congress becoming extinct: Javadekar

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said the is becoming extinct and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is growing.

Addressing a press conference here, Javadekar refuted President Rahul Gandhi's observation about the and Prime Minister Modi after the Gujarat and

Commenting on Rahul's charge that the Gujarat election results were a setback for the BJP, Javadekar said, "Today, the is nowhere in 19 states that are ruled by the and its allies. The is becoming extinct and the is growing. Today the is world's largest political party with maximum numbers of Dalit, women, Other Backward Class, Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Caste MPs and MLAs are of the and they are saying the has suffered setback. This amounts to the insult of people's mandate."

He also said that the and Rahul Gandhi were not able to realise the reality.

"The has won Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, its vote share has increased. Those who had been saying Vikas Paagal ho gaya hai (Development has gone insane) have been neglected by people. Now, if Rahul Gandhi is saying that the has suffered a setback then either he is changing the meaning (of Vikas Paagal ho gaya hai) or he doesn't understand the reality."

The Union Minister added, "In fact, the suffered a setback and if it doesn't realise it then there is no chance of its improvement."

On Rahul's claim that the Gujarat results were moral victory for the Congress, Javadekar said, " lost in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Assam, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Maharashtra which were ruled by it. Apart from it, the also lost Assembly elections in Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh that were held with 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The has been losing one election after another under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and if the has started taking defeat as victory then congrats to it. "

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's statement that the credibility of Prime Minister has weakened, Javadekar said, "If we have an asset then it is the credibility of Prime Minister Modi who communicates directly with people. After BJP's victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Prime Minister said Development will win. He doesn't deviate from development.

Refuting Rahul's charge that Gujarat Model has failed, Javadekar said, "Gujarat has given a message that the journey of development shouldn't stop. It is due to the development that the is ruling 19 states.

