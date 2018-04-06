Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan gets number 106 in Jodhpur jail

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who has been sentenced to five-year jail term in case, has been lodged in ward number 2 and given number 106 in Jodhpur Central jail.

As per the Jodhpur DIG (Jail) Vikram Singh, multiple layers of security have been put in place for the actor in the jail, and he has been lodged in a separate barrack.



" has been given number 106 and is lodged in ward number 2. He was made to undergo a medical test and has no medical issues. He has not made any demands. We will give him jail uniform tomorrow. Multiple-layer security has been put up for his ward," the DIG said on Thursday, hours after he was taken to jail following his conviction in the case.



The DIG said the actor was served with chana dal (split chickpeas), cabbage, and chapati (flat bread) for the meal.



The 'Sultan' of Bollywood will have to sleep on the floor of the jail like other prisoners.





ALSO READ: Buck stops with Salman Khan, Rs 5-bn films hang in balance after sentencing

But there is a little relief for the 'Dabangg' star, as he will not have to share his washroom with anyone.



"He has been lodged in a separate barrack, so there is an independent toilet. We are thinking to keep nearly two-three people with him keeping his security in mind. He is drinking normal water which was provided to him. He did not make any demand for mineral water," DIG Singh said.



Interestingly, Salman is sharing the ward with self-styled Godman Asaram Bapu, who is in the jail since 2013 for raping a 16-year-old girl.



Salman will be able to meet his family and advocate in the morning, to discuss future course of action.





ALSO READ: Blackbuck verdict: Salman convicted because he's a Muslim, said Pak FM

Earlier in the day, a Jodhpur court found Salman guilty in the case. A penalty of Rs 10,000 has also been levied on him.



Other accused in the case - Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, - were acquitted, while the 'Race 3' star was held in the court.



Salman was charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and others under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.