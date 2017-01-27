Blackbuck poaching case: 'I am innocent' Salman Khan tells Rajasthan court

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who was charged with killing two blackbucks, told a Rajasthan court today that he has been falsely accused in the case.



"I am innocent," he reportedly said in a Jodhpur court where his co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam were also present as co-accused.

After been acquitted in the Arms Act case last week linked to the killing of a 18 years ago, along with Hum Saath Saath Hain co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu appeared before a court on Friday.

The accused recorded their statements in the 1998 case. The other actors are accused of instigating him.

During the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya's movie Hum Saath Saath Hain, Salman allegedly went on a shooting expedition along with actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, killing two blackbucks in Kankani village.

Following protests by the local Bishnoi community, a case was filed against Salman and other actors, besides a local named Dushyant Singh.



The prosecution has produced 28 witnesses.