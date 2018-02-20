Blazer, trouser to replace saree for Indian women athletes at CWG ceremony

Breaking away from tradition, the women athletes of the Indian contingent will wear blazers and trousers instead of sarees at the opening ceremony of the upcoming in Gold Coast. The (IOA) took the decision after consulting stakeholders and the athlete representatives. "In the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, the female athletes would be wearing blazers and trousers," said Secretariat in a release.

The Athletes Commission, headed by Malav Shroff, endorsed and welcomed the move. "This change of Ceremonial dress is more practical and comfortable for the athletes," Shroff wrote to the president Narinder Batra.