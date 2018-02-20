JUST IN
Business Standard

Blazer, trouser to replace saree for Indian women athletes at CWG ceremony

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) took the decision after consulting stakeholders and the athlete representatives

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Reuters

Breaking away from tradition, the women athletes of the Indian contingent will wear blazers and trousers instead of sarees at the opening ceremony of the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) took the decision after consulting stakeholders and the athlete representatives. "In the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, the female athletes would be wearing blazers and trousers," said IOA Secretariat in a release.

The IOA Athletes Commission, headed by Malav Shroff, endorsed and welcomed the move. "This change of Ceremonial dress is more practical and comfortable for the athletes," Shroff wrote to the IOA president Narinder Batra.

First Published: Tue, February 20 2018. 17:15 IST

