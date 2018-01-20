Blind Cricket World Cup: India face arch-rival Pakistan in finals today

Defending champions India will aim to retain World Cup trophy when they take on arch-rival Pakistan in the summit clash here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Earlier, India continued their rich vein of form as they defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets at the MCC Ground in Ajman to book their place in the finals of the fifth edition of the tournament.

Pakistan, on the other hand, had qualified for the finals after thrashing Sri Lanka by 156 runs in the semi-finals of the tournament on Wednesday.

Going into the finals, India have an upper-hand as they had already beaten their arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in the group stages.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan had posted a competitive target of 282 for eight in their stipulated 40 overs.

In reply, India comfortably chased down the target in just 34.5 overs, with Haryana's Deepak Malik (B3 - blind level 3) scoring the highest runs of 79 off 71 balls.

India, who are considered as the favourites to retain their title, have remained unbeaten throughout this tournament.