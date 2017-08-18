Blue Rs 50 note: All you need to know about the new banknote

The (RBI) on Friday said it would shortly issue Rs 50 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, bearing the signature of governor Urjit R Patel. The notification confirmed that the image that had gone viral earlier in the day was indeed of the new note. The apex bank also mentioned that all Rs 50 banknotes issued earlier would continue to remain legal tender.

Here are the related to the new bank notes:

Dimension

The banknote will be 66 mm x 135 mm.

Colour

The base of the note is fluorescent blue.

What appears on the front side?

1. See-through register with denominational numeral 50

2. Denominational numeral in Devnagari

3. Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre

4. Micro letters ‘RBI’, ‘INDIA’ and ‘50’

5. Windowed demetalised security thread

6. Guarantee Clause, Governor’s signature with Promise Clause, and the emblem towards the right of the Mahatma Gandhi portrait

7. The Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right

8. The Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (50) watermarks

9. Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side

What appears on the back side?

1. The year of printing of the note on the left

2. The Swachh Bharat logo with slogan

3. Language panel

4. Motif of Hampi with Chariot

5. Denominational numeral in Devnagari