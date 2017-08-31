Blue Whale challenge: 17-yr-old boy attempts suicide in Assam

The 'Whale' has hit Assam's capital city,

A Class X student was admitted to Medical College and Hospital here on Tuesday after he showed some abnormal behaviour.

The student, with mark on his hand, was showing abnormal behaviour after he played a few online games during the last few days.

Speaking on the same, Ramen Talukdar, GMCH Superintendent, told ANI that the student is under constant and close observation of a team of doctors and experts at psychiatric department of the hospital.

He said the student is making attempts to move out from the hospital ward, "The patient needs to be under constant observation."