JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Defence ministry trims Army flab; 57,000 soldiers will shift to combat roles
Business Standard

Blue Whale challenge: 17-yr-old boy attempts suicide in Assam

The student, with Blue Whale mark on his hand, was behaving abnormally after playing online games

ANI  |  Guwahati 

Blue Whale Challenge
Image via Shutterstock

The 'Whale' has hit Assam's capital city, Guwahati.

A Class X student was admitted to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital here on Tuesday after he showed some abnormal behaviour.

The student, with Blue Whale mark on his hand, was showing abnormal behaviour after he played a few online games during the last few days.

Speaking on the same, Ramen Talukdar, GMCH Superintendent, told ANI that the student is under constant and close observation of a team of doctors and experts at psychiatric department of the hospital.

He said the student is making attempts to move out from the hospital ward, "The patient needs to be under constant observation."
First Published: Thu, August 31 2017. 08:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements