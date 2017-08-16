Blue Whale Challenge: PIL in Delhi HC seeks removal of online game links

A PIL was on Wednesday moved in seeking directions to companies like Google, and to take down the links of 'Blue Whale', a challenge-based game that has been allegedly linked to deaths of several worldwide.



The petition was mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shanker, which listed for hearing tomorrow.



Citing deaths of in and abroad, advocate Gurmeet Singh, who filed the petition, sought immediate directions to restrain the majors from uploading any material pertaining to the Challenge.He also sought direction to the to appoint a special team comprising at least five members to oversee whether the companies comply with the court's direction.The sudden popularity of the lethal - Challenge, in which the final task requires the player to commit suicide, has forced the government to issue directions to the giants to remove the links to the dangerous game.Yesterday, the Ministry of Electronics and had directed the majors - Google, Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, and - to immediately remove the links of the deadly Challenge, which has led several in and other countries to commitThe Challenge is reportedly a game in which the player is given certain tasks to complete for a period of 50 days and the final task leads to committing The player is also asked to share photos after finishing the challenge.The petition said "there are so many and people being adversely affected by this menace namely Challenge and they do not even know that the same will cost their lives and their families will suffer heavily. All citizens of will be benefitted if the said menace is stopped."More than six across in the age group of 12-19 years have taken their lives playing this game within a span of two weeks.Deaths of teenagers have been reported from other countries including Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina, Bulgaria, Chile and Italy, the PIL said.