Blue Whale: Second suicide attempt of 17-yr-old girl foiled in Rajasthan

A 17-year-old girl, who was rescued after she trying to commit by jumping into a lake in as part of the Blue Whale Challenge, made another attempt to kill herself, the police said on Wednesday.

The Class X student, who told her parents that she was going to meet her friends, on Monday night carved the shape of a whale on her arm and threw away her mobile phone before jumping into the Kailana lake, they said.

The girl allegedly attempted on Tuesday as well and this time she consumed some tablets kept in her house. She was rushed to a private hospital and admitted to its ICU.

Owner of the hospital, Dr K R Daukiya said she was out of danger but has been kept in ICU for examination of her vital organs.

According to the doctor, she is suffering from depression and counselling sessions aimed at improving her condition would begin soon.

"When the girl was brought here last morning, she was quite stressed. But after treatment, she spoke about how she got into it (the blue whale challenge)," the doctor sid.