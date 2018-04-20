Bo-Tai in Delhi: How much can a restaurant experiment with Thai food?

Strange as it may sound, Kalka Das Marg in Mehrauli could be mistaken for the Rue de Barres in Paris. With an assortment of chic designer boutiques, cosy Cafés and upmarket eateries nestled amidst monuments and ruins, this stylish stretch of road now has a new addition in Bo-Tai, a modern Thai bar and grill from the Massive Restaurants portfolio.

The idea of opening a “progressive” Thai eatery came to restaurateur Zorawar Kalra nearly six months ago when he first saw the space. It finally led to a contemporary presentation of a cuisine, the potential of which has not ...