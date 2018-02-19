Bollywood is India's future! Hindi movies are so great, says Mark Mobius

-
-
Mark Mobius, former executive chairman, Templeton Emerging Market Group, is bullish on India and is excited by the country’s talent and potential. And what give him such confidence about India's future are Bollywood movies. “Hindi movies are so great.
I watched Padmaavat. If a movie is over two hours, I doze off. But I watched the entire movie without dozing off. It was great,” said the 81-year-old investment guru on a business visit to India.
