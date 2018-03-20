Bollywood sets the tune for IPL 2018; Star India, BCCI team up for campaign

In a first, in a decade of the Indian Premier League, the Board of Cricket Control of India and newly anointed broadcaster Star India have launched a joint campaign for the upcoming 2018 tournament.

Bigger, better and brighter is the promise for IPL Season 11, but beneath the shiny packaging, everything about the tournament is reassuringly familiar. Naturally so believe advertising veterans; why would the broadcaster or the Board want to fix something that is not broken? The new campaign like many of the past years plays on the drama and the razzmatazz that the tournament has come ...