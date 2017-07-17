Bomb blast in Manipur capital, no casualty reported

-
-
Miscreants exploded a high intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the busy commercial locality here today, police said.
The incident occurred at around 10:50 am in the vicinity of Soibam Leikai area, they said.
No casualty was reported in the powerful blast.
Security personnel have cordoned off the area.
