A minor bomb took place outside an Indian consulate office in Nepal's damaging the wall of the premises, according to media reports on Tuesday. No injuries or casualties were reported as there were no officials present in the office at the time of the incident, according to the local media.

The bomb blast took place at around 8:20 pm and caused a hole in the compound wall. No one was in the office at the time of the incident, sources said.

Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar said the blast took place last night in an open space behind the building causing a minor damage to the wall. Police said they are investigating to find out on who caused the blast, Post reported.

The security around the blast site has been tightened since the incident.

Investigating officers suspect that cadres of a local political group may have caused the blast. The party had called a general strike in on Monday.

Meanwhile, security sources in New Delhi, citing inputs from Nepal, said a small explosion took place at Biratnagar at the Indian Embassy consulate office.

This is a temporary office which had been set up during floods in and north Bihar and continues to function since then.

is the industrial capital of and 6 km north of the border of Bihar.

Further details are awaited.