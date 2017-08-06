Bomb threat hoax delays Air India flight from Jodhpur to Delhi by 3 hours

An to from the Civil Airport was delayed by over three hours on Sunday following a bomb threat which turned out to be a hoax, officials said.



The was scheduled to take off from here at 2.55 pm but there was a mention of the bomb by a passenger in an argument with the staff which triggered the panic, airport officials said.



Security officials and staff immediately evacuated the from the and checked the plane. After a green signal by the officials, the finally took off at 6.30 pm, said G K Khare, the director of the airport.The ground staff has given a complaint against the to the police, who have initiated investigation, Khare said.Deputy commissioner of police (East) Amandeep said the passenger had an altercation with the ground staff of the which led to the bomb threat."The passenger had to de-board at but he wanted to de-board the at itself, which was not allowed by the staff," said the DCP.The threat led the police, the (CISF) and other security agencies to swing into action swifty and a bomb disposal squad was called in to deal with any exigency."After an intensive search of the entire plane, we did not find anything suspicious and the threat turned out to be a mere hoax," said the officer.All of the flight, in the meantime, were accommodated at the airport lounge and attended by the staff, officials said.Khare said the usual route of this is to and back to But, in a new arrangement for Sundays only, the on return goes to via