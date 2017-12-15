JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Right-wing Hindu group attack Christian carol singers in MP's Satna
Business Standard

Bomb threat in Khan Market; Delhi police, dog squads rush to spot

Security in the market and its surrounding areas has been beefed up

IANS  |  New Delhi 

2,500 cops, traffic officials to be deployed across Delhi for Holi

Delhi Police, along with its bomb disposal and dog squads, on Friday launched a swift search operation after receiving a bomb threat call in the upscale Khan Market area.

The Police Control Room received the call around 7 a.m saying that "a bomb has been planted in Khan Market".

The K9 team along with the bomb disposal squad and officers were still searching the area around 1 p.m.

Security in the market and its surrounding areas has been beefed up, Deputy Commissioner of Police B.K Singh said.

"The call originated from outside the New Delhi district. We are verifying the facts," Singh said.

"All required steps as per standard bomb threat drill is underway. However, there is no need for any panic. Nothing suspicious has been found yet," the DCP said.

"The call might be hoax. We are investigating the location of the caller and are trying to track him down," Singh said.
First Published: Fri, December 15 2017. 15:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements