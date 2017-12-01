Book lovers leaving novels behind at public spaces for perfect strangers

My friend found one of your books today, the Magnus Chase you placed at Social,” reads a message sent to a group that anonymously leaves novels in public places. “It absolutely made her day.

Finding a book you want to read like that is more than just luck; it’s fairy magic,” it adds. Over the past few months, unsuspecting people have found books in cafés, colleges and metro stations. Accompanying these books is a note, the gist of which is: take the book, read it, then leave it for someone else to find. Tucked away on these notes are ...