IANS  |  Melbourne 

Bopanna-Babos pair ends runner-up at Australian Open mixed-doubles final

Indian star Rohan Bopanna and his Hungarian partner Timea Babos went down fighting to Gabriela Dabrowski and Mate Pavic in the final of the mixed doubles at the Australian Open tennis tournament here on Sunday.

The fifth-seeded Indo-Hungarian combination lost 6-2, 4-6 (9-11) to the eighth-seeded Canadian-Croatian opponents in one hour and eight minutes.

This is the second time Bopanna has lost in a Grand Slam final.

He lost in the men's doubles final at the US Open alongside Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan in 2010.

That was a closely fought affair as well with Bopanna and Qureshi going down 6-7, 6-7 to the star American pair of Bob and Mike Bryan.

