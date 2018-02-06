Border, Northeast push take ministry ahead of NHAI in road project awards

The centrepiece of the previous National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s campaign about 15 years ago was the Golden Quadrilateral project of the (NHAI). Today, under another NDA at the Centre, the situation is different. Now, it is the transport ministry, not the NHAI, that seems to be calling the shots. The data on the number of projects awarded between 2011-12 and 2016-17 suggests a clear trend reversal. In 2011-12, the had a larger share of projects in terms of kilometers, compared to the ministry. By the end of 2016-17, however, the situation had gone into reverse, according to a Prabhudas Lilladher report on the sector. Industry executives attribute this change to reasons ranging from “cyclicality” in execution at the level, the government’s keenness to focus on border roads and the Northeast and its preference for centralising operations. “The trend is cyclical in nature and also a healthy one. As the focuses on executing projects, the ministry has taken the lead in awarding them,” said Vinayak Chatterjee, founder and chairman of Feedback Infra, an integrated infrastructure services company. According to the report, in 2011-12, the had farmed out more than 6,000 km, against about 3,000 km, the ministry did. At the end of 2016-17, the ministry bid out over 11,000 km, against the NHAI’s 4,000 km. Experts such as K K Mohanty, managing director, Gammon Infrastructure, say of the projects the awarded in FY12, a few of the larger ones had to be terminated before construction or sent back for rebidding. “There is a growing focus on constructing border roads and improving the connectivity of the Northeast.

These are projects that are being executed under schemes controlled directly by the transport ministry. This is also contributing to the higher share of project awarded by the ministry, when compared to those by the NHAI,” said Shubham Jain, vice-president and sector head, Icra. So far, companies have not raised any concerns over dealing with the ministry or payment delays, according to him.