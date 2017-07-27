Border stand-off: Doval meets China counterpart

Amid the standoff, Security Advisor on Thursday held talks with his Chinese Counterpart and State Councillor on the sidelines of the NSAs meeting here.



Yang separately with senior security representatives from South Africa, and India, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.



Yang separately exchanged views with the three senior representatives on bilateral relations, international and regional issues and multilateral affairs, and set forth China's position on bilateral issues and major problems, the report said, without giving further details.Both Doval and Yang are Special Representatives of the India- border mechanism.Doval arrived here yesterday to take part in the two-day Brazil, Russia, India, China, (BRICS) NSAs meeting being hosted by Yang.His visit has raised expectations about the likelihood of and finding a solution to the over a month-long standoff at Doklam area in the sector.Chinese and Indian troops have been locked in a face-off in the tri-junction area for more than a month since Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the area.claimed that it was constructing the road within its territory. protested the construction, fearing it would allow to cut India's access to its northeastern states.