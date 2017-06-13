TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

SRK, Salman, Akshay part of Forbes' World's Highest-Paid Celebrities 2017
Business Standard

Borrow a human for 30 minutes at Delhi's first Human Library

Delhi will be the 4th city to host human library community in India after Indore, Hyderabad & Mumbai

BS Web Team 

The world of books in 2016
The Human Library movement has expanded to around 80 countries gloablly

The concept of ‘Human Library’ is about to make its way to Delhi on June 18  which will allow readers to borrow  real people and learn from their life experiences over a 30-minute meaningful conversation. 

This unique concept allows you to borrow a ‘human book’, ask any number of questions to that would help dispel misconceptions, provide more information and provide participants with better knowledge of a subject or idea.

Anybody can be a book, as long as they have interesting experiences and stories to share.

Delhi will be the fourth city to host the human library community in India after Indore, Hyderabad and Mumbai.The first Human Library event in India was held at Indore in 2016 at the IIM Indore campus.

The concept of Human Library developed in Copenhagen, Denmark, in  2000 by Ronni Abergel as a project for Roskilde Festival. It was an effort that ensued from a movement called ‘Stop the Violence’, which aimed at ending injustice by encouraging dialogue and building a positive framework for conversations among the youth through sharing experiences. It aims to challenge prejudice against social stereotypes in the society.

The Human Library movement has expanded to around 80 countries so far. 

According to Neha Singh, book depot manager of the Delhi chapter, the first event will showcase ‘human books’ from 11 categories, ranging from a recovering drug abuser, Buddhism practitioner and tea-seller turned author to female solo traveller, cancer survivors, bullying victim and a history chronicler, among others, said the Indian Express report.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Borrow a human for 30 minutes at Delhi's first Human Library

Delhi will be the 4th city to host human library community in India after Indore, Hyderabad & Mumbai

Delhi will be the 4th city to host human library community in India after Indore, Hyderabad & Mumbai
The concept of ‘Human Library’ is about to make its way to Delhi on June 18  which will allow readers to borrow  real people and learn from their life experiences over a 30-minute meaningful conversation. 

This unique concept allows you to borrow a ‘human book’, ask any number of questions to that would help dispel misconceptions, provide more information and provide participants with better knowledge of a subject or idea.

Anybody can be a book, as long as they have interesting experiences and stories to share.

Delhi will be the fourth city to host the human library community in India after Indore, Hyderabad and Mumbai.The first Human Library event in India was held at Indore in 2016 at the IIM Indore campus.

The concept of Human Library developed in Copenhagen, Denmark, in  2000 by Ronni Abergel as a project for Roskilde Festival. It was an effort that ensued from a movement called ‘Stop the Violence’, which aimed at ending injustice by encouraging dialogue and building a positive framework for conversations among the youth through sharing experiences. It aims to challenge prejudice against social stereotypes in the society.

The Human Library movement has expanded to around 80 countries so far. 

According to Neha Singh, book depot manager of the Delhi chapter, the first event will showcase ‘human books’ from 11 categories, ranging from a recovering drug abuser, Buddhism practitioner and tea-seller turned author to female solo traveller, cancer survivors, bullying victim and a history chronicler, among others, said the Indian Express report.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Borrow a human for 30 minutes at Delhi's first Human Library

Delhi will be the 4th city to host human library community in India after Indore, Hyderabad & Mumbai

The concept of ‘Human Library’ is about to make its way to Delhi on June 18  which will allow readers to borrow  real people and learn from their life experiences over a 30-minute meaningful conversation. 

This unique concept allows you to borrow a ‘human book’, ask any number of questions to that would help dispel misconceptions, provide more information and provide participants with better knowledge of a subject or idea.

Anybody can be a book, as long as they have interesting experiences and stories to share.

Delhi will be the fourth city to host the human library community in India after Indore, Hyderabad and Mumbai.The first Human Library event in India was held at Indore in 2016 at the IIM Indore campus.

The concept of Human Library developed in Copenhagen, Denmark, in  2000 by Ronni Abergel as a project for Roskilde Festival. It was an effort that ensued from a movement called ‘Stop the Violence’, which aimed at ending injustice by encouraging dialogue and building a positive framework for conversations among the youth through sharing experiences. It aims to challenge prejudice against social stereotypes in the society.

The Human Library movement has expanded to around 80 countries so far. 

According to Neha Singh, book depot manager of the Delhi chapter, the first event will showcase ‘human books’ from 11 categories, ranging from a recovering drug abuser, Buddhism practitioner and tea-seller turned author to female solo traveller, cancer survivors, bullying victim and a history chronicler, among others, said the Indian Express report.

image
Business Standard
177 22