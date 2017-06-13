Borrow a human for 30 minutes at Delhi's first Human Library

The concept of ‘Human Library’ is about to make its way to on June 18 which will allow readers to borrow real people and learn from their life over a 30-minute meaningful conversation.

This unique concept allows you to borrow a ‘human book’, ask any number of questions to that would help dispel misconceptions, provide more and provide participants with better of a subject or idea.

Anybody can be a book, as long as they have interesting and to share.

will be the fourth city to host the community in India after Indore, and The first event in India was held at in 2016 at the IIM campus.

The concept of developed in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2000 by Ronni Abergel as a project for Roskilde Festival. It was an effort that ensued from a called ‘Stop the Violence’, which aimed at ending injustice by encouraging dialogue and building a positive framework for conversations among the youth through sharing It aims to challenge prejudice against social stereotypes in the society.

The has expanded to around 80 countries so far.

According to Neha Singh, book depot manager of the chapter, the first event will showcase ‘human books’ from 11 categories, ranging from a recovering drug abuser, Buddhism practitioner and tea-seller turned author to female solo traveller, cancer survivors, bullying victim and a history chronicler, among others, said the Indian Express report.