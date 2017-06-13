Borrow a human for 30 minutes at Delhi's first Human Library

The concept of ‘Human Library’ is about to make its way to Delhi
on June 18 which will allow readers to borrow real people and learn from their life experiences
over a 30-minute meaningful conversation.
This unique concept allows you to borrow a ‘human book’, ask any number of questions to that would help dispel misconceptions, provide more information
and provide participants with better knowledge
of a subject or idea.
The concept of Human Library
developed in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2000 by Ronni Abergel as a project for Roskilde Festival. It was an effort that ensued from a movement
called ‘Stop the Violence’, which aimed at ending injustice by encouraging dialogue and building a positive framework for conversations among the youth through sharing experiences.
It aims to challenge prejudice against social stereotypes in the society.
According to Neha Singh, book depot manager of the Delhi
chapter, the first event will showcase ‘human books’ from 11 categories, ranging from a recovering drug abuser, Buddhism practitioner and tea-seller turned author to female solo traveller, cancer survivors, bullying victim and a history chronicler, among others, said the Indian Express report.
