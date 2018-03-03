Bouldering is a growing subculture for adventure enthusiasts in India

It’s a little after 9 pm, and Praveen CM has just wrapped up for the day after demonstrating how to climb a 20-storey building. His “students” are about 50 commandos of the National Security Guard. Praveen, 32, is neither a man in uniform nor is he an evacuation expert by profession. “They (the commandos) were using poles to scale buildings, or helicopters for a top-down approach.

This training is to help them be better climbers in case of emergencies,” he explains. Praveen has also worked with the Kolkata Police on similar lines. When five ...