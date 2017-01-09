Boy's body stuffed in suitcase found dumped near Lokmanya rail terminus

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case under relevant sections of IPC was registered

The of a minor boy was found stuffed in a suitcase dumped near the Lokmanya Tilak rail Terminus (LTT) here, police said on Monday.



The decomposed of the unidentified boy aged between 10-12 years was found last evening, they said.



The suitcase was first spotted by locals, who brought it to the notice of GRP, a police official said, adding the was wrapped in a cloth.



The has been sent for post-mortem and a case under relevant sections of IPC was registered at Tilak Nagar police station.



Police are examining the footage of the station and missing cases filed in the recent past were being scanned, the official said adding further probe is underway.

Press Trust of India