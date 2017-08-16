Boycott Chinese products, use language of aggression on China: Ramdev

-
ALSO READDoklam standoff: India increases troops on border to counter China's threat Doklam standoff: India increases troops along border, caution level raised Doklam: China's provocative steps escalating tensions, says US lawmaker Doklam Standoff: 'India must pick fight carefully when it comes to China' Border row: Bhutan rejects Beijing's claim that Doklam belongs to China
-
Yoga guru Ramdev today said India needs to defeat China economically as he appealed for a country-wide boycott of Chinese goods.
Addressing a gathering after hoisting the tricolour on a 100 feet-high flagstaff at the Patanjali yogpeeth on the Indepedence Day, he said China only understands the "language of aggression" and India should first try to defeat it economically.
He appealed to the people to boycott Chinese products and called for making India a super power by 2040.
Armies of India and China are locked in a stand-off at Doklam in Sikkim.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU