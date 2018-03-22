Brahmos supersonic cruise missile test today was special: Key highlights

In a 'Make in India' achievement, India on Thursday successfully test fired the with an indigenous seeker at test range in Rajasthan.

Defence Minister said the missile hit the target with "pin-point" accuracy and the success will further bolster India's security.



Here are the key highlights of the cruise missile test:



The cruise missile test today was conducted with a made in India indigenous seeker.

2) The test firing comes three months after the cruise missile was successfully test fired for the first time from the Indian Air Force's frontline Sukhoi-30 MKI combat jet.

3) "Formidable # was successfully flight tested at 8:42 AM today at test range, Rajasthan. The precision strike weapon with Indian-made seeker flew in its designated trajectory and hit the target with pin-point accuracy," Sitharaman tweeted.



Formidable #BrahMos was successfully flight tested at 8:42 AM today at test range, Rajasthan.

The precision strike weapon with Indian-made seeker flew in its designated trajectory and hit the target with pin-point accuracy.@PIB_India @MIB_India — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) March 22, 2018

The range of the missile, an Indo-Russia joint venture, can be extended up to 400 km as certain technical restrictions were lifted after India became a full member of the Control Regime (MTCR) last year.

5) is a joint venture between of India and NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM) of Russia.

6) The Defence Minister congratulated the today for the successful test firing.

7) missile is the heaviest weapon to be deployed on India's Su-30 fighter aircraft.

8) Work has already begun to integrate the on 40 Sukhoi combat aircraft which is expected to fulfil the critical needs of the Indian Air Force in the wake of evolving security dynamics in the region.

