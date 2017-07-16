Brand ambassadors should be brought under new consumer protection law: CAIT

endorsing products should be brought under the ambit of the new law as they influence a choice of consumers, traders body Confederation Of All India Traders (CAIT) said on Sunday.



In a communication sent to Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, pitched for early passage of the new bill.



" endorsing products should be brought under the ambit of act since they influence [a] choice of consumers and promote [a] sale of products," it said in a statement.It said that are an integral part of sales campaign of products."In fact, they act as service providers in entire sales mechanism and therefore they become subject to act and also the money taken as consideration by the is generally accounted in the cost of [a] product," it added.There is a need to fix the liability as well for the claims made by them in their product endorsements, it added.

