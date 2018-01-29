Brands for every palate: How millennials are driving the dining culture

Like many nature lovers, Aditi Dugar and her husband head to Ladakh about once a year. Except, they don't just visit for the snow-capped peaks, spectacular vistas, or the mythic motorcycle trails.

They go there mainly to source seabuckthorn, yak cheese, lavender and thyme, all ingredients that end up on their tasting menus at Masque, a standalone restaurant launched in 2016. Similarly, brothers Ryan and Keenan Tham, who run a string of restaurants, including Koko, The Good Wife, and nightclub Trilogy, across several cities in the country are also looking at ideas that toss up a ...