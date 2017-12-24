Brands that chose not to blink in 2017

As the year draws to a close, we look at the big and significant developments in branding, advertising, media and marketing and how these could impact 2018. We start the series with brands that refused to buckle down, even in the midst of mass outrage. 2017 brought us face-to-face with a new type of brand: brazen, and with bullish braggadocio.

Unapologetic. Unfazed. Be it Indigo Airlines, Zomato, Uber/Ola … even Republic TV, in the year gone by we witnessed a significant change in the behaviour of some brands and their owners, who resolutely chose to stay firm in the ...