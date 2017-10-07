Breaking barriers in education

The daughter of a cook sharing a bench with a “raj kumar” (prince) in a classroom sounds like the premise of a film. In Chhattisgarh’s capital, Raipur, Janvi Yadav and several others like her are enacting this script in real life. Yadav has got admission in Class I in Rajkumar College, which, since its establishment in 1882, has traditionally admitted children from royal families. Yadav’s father, a cook, earns Rs 8,000 a month — an amount several of her classmates spend on fuel. More than 5,000 children from economically weaker ...