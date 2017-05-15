Bribery case: Dinakaran, aide Mallikarjuna to be presented in court today

-
Ousted AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran and his aide Mallikarjuna will be produced before a Delhi court on Monday after expiry of their judicial custody.
On May 1, Dinakaran and Mallikarjuna were sent to the judicial custody till May 15.
The Delhi Crime Branch earlier recovered Dinakaran's five bank accounts from Chennai, through which transactions of huge amount were carried out, after which the police sought for further remand of the ousted AIADMK leader.
As per sources, most of the amounts were paid to a Hawala Operator.
Dinakaran's Chartered Accountant was also called by the crime branch for questioning in the matter.
The crime branch officials also recovered mobile phone of alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrashekhar from Chennai and also found the details of communication between Chandrashekhar and Dinakaran.
Earlier on Friday, a Delhi Court sent Chandrashekhar to judicial custody till May 12.
Dinakaran had reportedly, through Chandrashekhar, sought the 'Two Leaves' symbol of the AIADMK by allegedly trying to bribe an Election Commission official.
The Crime Branch recovered approximately Rs. 1.3 crore and two luxury cars, a BMW and a Mercedes from Chandrashekhar.
Chandrasekhar was picked up from the Hyatt hotel and was produced at the residence of Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry, who allowed the Delhi Police's plea to interrogate the accused for eight days.
During his third day of interrogation by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police yesterday, Dinakaran finally accepted that he met Chandrashekhar, the man alleged to be the middleman in his bribery dealing with the Election Commission.
Dinakaran, sources said, initially refused to have known Chandrashekhar.
He later accepted meeting him when Chandrashekhar himself gave the details of his meeting with the former.