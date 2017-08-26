Brickbats instead of bouquets: Triple talaq petitioner faces social boycott

A petitioner, has been facing social boycott in Kolkata following the struck down the Islamic practice of divorce, citing it 'unconstitutional'.

On August 22, the apex court struck down and declared the Islamic practice unconstitutional. In a 3-2 majority verdict, the top court struck down the age-old practice under which a Muslim man could divorce his wife by uttering the word "talaq" thrice.

Talking to ANI, said, "I fought against the because of which society is abusing me. I am being labelled wrong for fighting for my right. The fight is becoming difficult day by day but still I will fight."

Jahan's lawyer, Nazia Elahi Khan said that ever since the apex court pronounced the judgment, the females in the society have started boycotting them and called them wives of Hindu.

"When this historical judgment came on August 22, we were happy but from the very next day the females here started boycotting us and also threatened us. I want to say that the judgment is for the instant and not We are against instant triple talaq, we also have faith in Islam," she said.

Khan said that they have sent a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apprising her of the same. She further said they would seek apex court's intervention if Banerjee does not reply.

"Defamatory and bad words are being used against us. We are being called as wives of the Hindus. I respect the law and order that does not mean that I will be treated like this," she added.