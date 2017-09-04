BRICS countries condemn N Korea's nuke test, bat for diplomatic solution

BRICS countries, including India, today strongly condemned North Korea's nuclear test and asserted that the prolonged nuclear issue in the should only be settled through peaceful means.



yesterday carried out its most powerful nuclear test to date, claiming to have developed an advanced hydrogen bomb that could sit atop an intercontinental ballistic



BRICS, in its Xiamen Declaration issued here during the Summit of the grouping's leaders, strongly deplored the nuclear test conducted by"We express deep concern over the ongoing tension and prolonged nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula, and emphasize that it should only be settled through peaceful means and direct dialogue of all the parties concerned," it said in the statement.The strong statement from comes amid global condemnation of North Korea's move.Significantly, it came on a day said it had lodged an official protest with following Pyongyang's largest-ever test.has "launched stern representations with the person in charge of the DPRK (the Democratic People's Republic of Korea) embassy in China", foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters at a briefing.in July had carried out two intercontinental ballistic launches that apparently brought much of the US mainland into range.It has made rapid progress with its nuclear programme, in defiance of UN sanctions.US President yesterday called a "great threat and embarrassment" to and warned that "appeasement" won't work with Pyongyang.